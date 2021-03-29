Rocky Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

RCKY stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $354.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.