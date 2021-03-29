Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $273.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.66. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $274.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

