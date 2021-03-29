Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Cut by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.47.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $272.39. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $274.10. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

