Robecosam AG Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.61 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $227.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.