Robecosam AG Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $84.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.