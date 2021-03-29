Robecosam AG Has $6.23 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.57 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.