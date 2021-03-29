Robecosam AG Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

