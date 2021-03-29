Robecosam AG Buys 189 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $316.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

