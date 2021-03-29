Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$71.72. 4,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.42 million and a P/E ratio of 16.06. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$35.76 and a 1-year high of C$86.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
