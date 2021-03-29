Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$71.72. 4,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.42 million and a P/E ratio of 16.06. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$35.76 and a 1-year high of C$86.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

