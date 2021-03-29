Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chuy’s were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $840.73 million, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

