Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Calix worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 274.71 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.