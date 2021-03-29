Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.91 Million Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $345,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,660 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $31.02 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

