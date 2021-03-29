Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.86 Million Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $338,452. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

