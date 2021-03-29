Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $30.66 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.