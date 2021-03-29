Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,689 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of National Presto Industries worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $100.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $707.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.