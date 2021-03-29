RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $570.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.

Shares of RH opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.33. RH has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $581.60.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RH by 90.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 85.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RH by 148.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 104.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

