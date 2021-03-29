RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $570.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.
Shares of RH opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.33. RH has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $581.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RH by 90.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 85.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RH by 148.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 104.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
