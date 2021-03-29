RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $675.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $562.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.22.
RH stock opened at $578.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $581.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
