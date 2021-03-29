RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $675.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $562.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.22.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $578.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $581.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.