RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $510.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $581.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $128,214,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

