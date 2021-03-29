REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. REVV has a market capitalization of $160.89 million and $15.33 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00234110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.29 or 0.00943889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030237 BTC.

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

