Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 19,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

