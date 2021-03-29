Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 19,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.13.
About Revival Gold
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.