Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,603. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

