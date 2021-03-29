Reviewing Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Dynatrace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 3.99 $2.62 million N/A N/A Dynatrace $545.80 million 24.51 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -89.30

Rand Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatrace.

Volatility and Risk

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rand Worldwide and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90

Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09%

Summary

Dynatrace beats Rand Worldwide on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT Â- Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.