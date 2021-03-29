Revain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Revain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $6.58 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00622558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024408 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

