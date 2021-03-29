Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RFP. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of RFP opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.62 million, a PE ratio of -147.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.