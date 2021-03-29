ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 328,364 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.