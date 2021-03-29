Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Docebo (DCBO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – Docebo is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Docebo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

3/15/2021 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Docebo is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $98.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Docebo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/10/2021 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/5/2021 – Docebo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/5/2021 – Docebo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Docebo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

2/4/2021 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.89. 75,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Get Docebo Inc alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,961,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.