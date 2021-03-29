Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atotech (ATC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atotech (NYSE: ATC) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ATC stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36. Atotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

