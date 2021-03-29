Research Analysts Offer Predictions for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman expects that the construction company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $329.86 on Monday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $330.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average is $235.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 293,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,881,000 after buying an additional 126,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

