Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Republic Bancorp worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 37,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $947.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

