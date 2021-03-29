Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 71,651 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,651 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of AC Immune worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

