Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 165,547 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley boosted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

