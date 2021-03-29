Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 828.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

