Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

