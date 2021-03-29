Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.