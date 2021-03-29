Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $551.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $221,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

