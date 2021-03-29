Refereum Trading Down 9.5% This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $150.94 million and approximately $48.38 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00622034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

