RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 235,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:RBAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,348. RedBall Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About RedBall Acquisition
RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.