Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,652.19 ($99.98).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,372 ($83.25) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £45.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,052.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

