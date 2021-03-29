RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.15% of RealPage worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.