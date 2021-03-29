RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,734,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $4.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.60. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

