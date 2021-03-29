Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Update

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RGSEQ stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Real Goods Solar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.
About Real Goods Solar
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.