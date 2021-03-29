Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Update

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RGSEQ stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Real Goods Solar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

