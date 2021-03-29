RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 27,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $404.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

