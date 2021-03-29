Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$246.55.

TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$132.60 and a one year high of C$245.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$224.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$215.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

