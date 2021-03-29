Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,224 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

