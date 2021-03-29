Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TowneBank worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $16,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $3,804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $3,365,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

