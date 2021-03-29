Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

State Street stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

