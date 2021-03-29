Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 183.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $183.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $186.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.