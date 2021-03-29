Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 10,481 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 93,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 654,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,836 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.