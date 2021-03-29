Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $3,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,583.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $14.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.