Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,958 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $182.77 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.55 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

