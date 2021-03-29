Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raven Industries (RAVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.